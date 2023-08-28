Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch with 1.91’’ display to go on sale in India from August 31

The market of smartwatch is increasing day by day and more models are regularly introduced. Amazfit had unveiled Bip 5 smartwatch few weeks ago and the device will be going on sale in India from August 31. The sale will be on Amazon India website.

The smartwatch gets 1.91” LCD display with a resolution of 320 x 380 pixels. The display is covered with a tempered glass along with anti-fingerprint coating. In terms of OS, the watch runs Zepp OS 2.0 and can handle app notifications, music player as well as camera. Users can install mini apps and even simple games too.

There is also a presence of microphone and loudspeaker on board along with Bluetooth calling. They can be used by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Some key health features include heart rate 24-hour monitor, blood-oxygen tracker, stress and sleep tracking etc. For exercise purpose, there is a built-in receiver for GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and QZSS.

Your health progress can be tracked through Apple Health, Google Fit, Adidas Running, Komoot, Strava and Relieve.

Dimensions wise the watch is 45.94 x 38.09 x 11.2mm and weighs 26g without the strap. The battery backup of the smartwatch is 300mAh while the battery backup is up to 10 days on average use. It takes 2 hours to fully charge the device.