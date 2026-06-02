All Systems Glow: Apple teases upcoming WWDC 2026 event set for June 8

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Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing have teased that the company’s upcoming annual developers conference WWDC 2026 ahead of it’s commencement on next week. He shared a post on social media app X with the tagline “All systems glow”.

He wrote, All systems glow for a great #WWDC26 next week! Tune in June 8 at 10 am PT.” The senior executive also shared a short teaser showing a glowing logo of the tech giant Apple.

Meanwhile, it is being suspected that the company wants to hint towards impending launches of the event through the teaser.

Reports have suggested that Apple is hinting at Siri’s rumored new design on iOS 27 with the “All systems glow” which is also a play on the phrase “all systems go.”

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Moreover, it is also being suspected that both a dedicated Siri app and a new “Search or Ask” feature will likely be up for the iPhone’s Dynamic Island in a dark color scheme with glowing elements, as shown in leaked images last week.

Apple’s previous tagline for WWDC 2026 was “Coming bright up.” That tagline and the graphics for the event all hint at the new Siri design as well.

WWDC 2026 will commence with Apple’s keynote on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The company is set to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 on that day, and the conference will run through Friday, June 12, with hundreds of developer sessions to be shared online.

The keynote will be streamed live on Apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube.