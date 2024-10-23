All Samsung Galaxy S25 series devices to offer Snapdragon 8 Elite: latest leak

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January 2025 and there have been multiple rumours about the SoC/ chipset of the series. According to the latest leak, the entire Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Tipster Ice Universe has hinted that the South Korean tech company will not be using its in-house SoC i.e. Exynos 2500 or MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The reason why Samsung will be opting for a Snapdragon SoC approach is quite interesting. Reports have suggested that the yield of Exynos 2500 has not been satisfactory. Many 3nm chips from Samsung have not been able to pass quality certification and this has resulted to unstable production numbers, said earlier reports from Korea.

Initial reports about the S25 series processor have pointed out that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be solely powered by Snapdragon chipset while the other devices were expected to be powered by Qualcomm as well as Samsung’s Exynos. As the launch of the S25 series is still some months away, we cannot confirm that the leak will definitely be true. However, as the above-mentioned tipster has a high chance of being correct, we cannot label the leaks as incorrect.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Leaks have mentioned that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be better than its predecessor in terms of RAM as well as form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a better design as compared to the S24 Ultra. The device offers rounder edges as compared to the S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 Ultra had sharper edges which made it a bit difficult to hold (for a longer period). The edges pierced into the hand and it was not at all a good feeling. However, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have rounder edges, the device will be easy on your hands.

When it comes to RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer some amount of upgrade. All storage variants will be offered with 16GB of RAM. The S24 Ultra offered 12GB of RAM in the base variant as well as in the other variants. This means that the base model of the S25 Ultra will be a bit costlier as compared to the S24 Ultra.