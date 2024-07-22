All new Xioami Mix Fold 4 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched, Specs details here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled the latest Mix Fold 4 foldable smartphone in the domestic market with latest features. It will succeed the previous generation foldable from Xioami, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. It rivals the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Honor Magic V3.

The device comes boasting a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup with a Summilux lens and two-way satellite communication.

You can check the full specification details in the article below:

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 specifications

The upcoming Xioami foldable phone equips latest features such as Android 14 based HyperOS and an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with VC liquid cooling support for thermal management.

It has a T800H carbon fibre build and has a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup with a Summilux lens. The rear camera sensors offered on the device are a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 sensor with support for OIS, a secondary 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, another 10-megapixel telephoto with 5X optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Meanwhile, the cover screen and main screen are equipped with 20-megapixel cameras to capture pictures.

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has a 7.98-inch primary AMOLED inner display that has up to 2K (2,224×2,488 pixels) resolution, up to 3000nits peak brightness. The outer display is a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with up to 1,080×2,520 pixels resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 3000nits peak brightness. Both screens supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 price, sale date

Xiaomi has set a retail price of CNY 8,999 (around Rs 1,03,000) for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 for the basic model of 12GB+256GB version. It also comes in another 16GB+512GB version that costs CNY 9,999 (around Rs 1,15,000 and the top-end 16GB+1TB variant is priced at CNY 10,999 (around Rs 1,26,000).

It is offered in three shades Black, Gentian Blue Dragon Fibre, and White (translated from Chinese) colours.

The sale of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is currently ongoing in China. The device is expected to be available in other global markets this time.

