Alert for smartphone users! New Android malware steals mobile banking data, money

Now-a-days, cybercriminals are using a new Android malware to steal user’s data and information, especially mobile banking details. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a government cybersecurity agency, has issued a warning for the people that this malware steals information related to the online banking of Android phone users.

The cybersecurity agency issued a notification elaborating on the manner in which this malware functions. As per reports, hackers are targeting customers of more than 27 banks with this malware.

According to the agency, the new mobile banking Android malware is called ‘Drinik.’ Five years ago, hackers used this ‘Drinik’ malware to steal short message service (SMS) data.

Now, cybercriminals have evolved the Drinik Android malware into a banking Trojan virus to target bank customers.

How does this Drinik Android malware work?

Through this banking Trojan, hackers monitor the phone screens of the users and steal confidential information related to banking. The malware asks users to fill in call logs and other confidential information on a fake banking screen. Then the cybercriminals use that data to steal money from bank accounts.

According to the cybersecurity agency, the Android malware is currently appearing as an Income Tax (I-T) department app. These apps fool users into grant them permissions to access SMS records, call logs, contacts, and the like.

The malware also presenting itself as a government form, asks the user to transfer a potential refund amount to their account. When the user clicks on ‘Transfer’, the application shows an error and shows an update screen which in fact is not happening.

Under the guise of updates, the malware steals the confidential information of users’ phones and gives it to hackers, who make a fake screen of the bank and send it to the smartphone of the users.

Then you are asked to enter the details in the fake screen. As soon as you enter your details, your bank account gets hacked.