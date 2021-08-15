Airtel vs Jio vs Tata Sky: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 for work from home

Many of us are doing work from due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. And to do work from home we need to access internet almost all the time, which leads to the consumption of data balance.

Sometimes the data balance becomes insufficient for people who use regular prepaid and postpaid offers and they have to recharge for data balance.

For users who need extensive and faster data, the networks operators are providing many good broadband broadband plans under Rs 1000 that give up to 200 Mbps speed.

Among the operators, Airtel gives slightly higher speed with its plans while Jio gives more streaming benefits.

Airtel Broadband Plans Under Rs 1,000

Airtel XStream Rs 499 broadband plan: This broadband plan offers unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed for a month. The plan also gives additional benefits such as free subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw academy. Users can also access Airtel XStream apps like Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.

Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan: With this plan users get to enjoy unlimited internet data with up to 70 Mbps speed for a month. The other additional benefits of the plan includes a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw academy.

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps for a month.

JioFiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 1,000

While the Airtel broadband plans offer high speed with its plans, Jio plans provides more streaming benefits and is Rs 100 cheaper than Airtel.

JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan of Jio offers truly unlimited internet with 30Mbps speed. It also offers unlimited calling facility. However, it does not come with any OTT subscriptions. The plan is valid for one month.

JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: This plan provides unlimited calling and truly unlimited internet at 60Mbps speed. This plan also does not come with any OTT subscriptions. The plan is valid for one month.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: This plan offers unlimited voice calling facility and truly unlimited internet with 150Mbps speed for a month. The plan gives access to 14 OTT apps worth Rs 1000 including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5 and Alt Balaji.

TataSky Broadband Plans Under Rs 1,000

Tata Sky does not have many monthly plans under Rs 1000. But users can get the 3 months, 6 months, or a year plan which lowers the monthly cost.

TataSky 50 Mbps broadband plan: Tata Sky offers a broadband plan at Rs 2097 with three moths of validity. Which means, this plan costs Rs 699 per month. This plan gives unlimited landline calling facility and unlimited data with 50Mbps speed.

TataSky 100 Mbps broadband plan: This broadband plan offers unlimited calling with 100 Mbps data and comes with a price tag of Rs 950 for a month. Users can get the same plan with subscription for 3 months, 6 months and 12 months together for Rs 2700, Rs 4500 and Rs 8400 respectively. By doing this, the price gets reduced to Rs 900, Rs 750 and Rs 700 a month.

Tata Sky 150 Mbps broadband plan: This plan costs Rs 1050 per month in select circles like Delhi and Bangalore individually. However, when users buy this plan for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months together for Rs 3000, Rs 5100 and Rs 9600 respectively, the price come down to Rs 1000, Rs 850 and Rs 800 respectively per month.