Airtel Vs Jio Vs BSNL Vs Vi: Check The Best Work From Home Plans Under Rs 400

Many states across India have implemented lockdown due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. This lockdown has made people to shift their work from office to home. There has been a rise in ‘work from home’ and a significant rise in mobile data consumption.

People who have opted for work from home can get confused about the data plans they need to recharge from. It is so because; almost every data provider (Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi) in the country is providing a work from home plan at similar price.

Here are the few data plans that will cost you less than Rs 400 and can be used for ‘work from home’ purposes.

Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan: This plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 sms/ day with a validity of 56 days. Users also get free subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition along with Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

BSNL Rs 399 Prepaid Plan: This plan by BSNL offers 1GB data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan is valid for 80 days. The users also get a complementary subscription to BSNL Tune in the pack.

Also read: WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce Option For Sticker Suggestions During A Chat

Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan: This plan by Jio offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 daily sms. The plan is valid for 56 days and gives users a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 399 Prepaid Plan: Users get the benefit of 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 daily sms along with access to Vi movies and TV. Users also get an additional 5GB extra data, when recharged through the App. The plan gets a validity of 56 days.