Airtel Users Can Get Up To 6GB Free Data Coupons With These Prepaid Plans

Bhubaneswar: Now Airtel users can get the benefits of free data coupons with recharge plans. The telecom operator is offering up to 6GB of free data coupons to its prepaid users.

Airtel is offering the 6GB of free data in the form of 1GB coupons. The data will be credited to users account after they buy the valid recharge plan. However the free data plan is available via Airtel Thanks app only.

The free data offer was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Airtel free data offer details:

Airtel users can get 2GB and 4GB of free data if they recharge a pack under Rs 500. The free data will be credited to the users in the form of 1GB data coupons.

2GB Free Data Coupons

Users who recharge the Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398 or Rs 448 prepaid plan will get 2GB free data coupons that means they will get two 1GB free data coupons. The validity of the coupons is 28 days.

4GB free Data Coupons

Airtel is offering 4GB free data to users who buy the Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558 and Rs 599 recharge plans that means these users will be allotted with four coupons of 1GB data. The coupons will be valid for 56 days.

6GB free Data Coupons

Airtel is offering the 6GB free data offer with the Rs 598 or Rs 698 plan only. The users who buy this plan will get six coupons of 1GB data, which has a validity period of 84 days.

If users want to avail the 6GB free data then they have to buy it from via Airtel Thanks app.

Eligible customers will also be informed about the free data offer through an SMS once they buy a prepaid plan.

Visit the “My Coupons” section in the Airtel Thanks app to redeem the coupons. Here, you will also be able to see the validity of coupons.