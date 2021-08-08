Airtel upgrades its cheapest Prepaid Plan, Introduces Rs 79 plan

cheapest airtel prepaid plan
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has revised its cheapest Prepaid plan of Rs 49 and has replaced it with Rs 79 plan. This plan is available throughout India from July 29.

According to the latest revision by the company, user will not be able to access Rs 49 plan. The Rs 49 plan offered Rs 38.32 talktime, mobile data of 100MB  and a validity of 28 days.

The new Rs 79 prepaid plan will offer Rs 64 talktime, 200 MB data with a validity of 28 days. The Tariff Calls in the plan is 1P/ sec for Local/ STD/ LL.

However, there is no outgoing free SMS available included in the plan. Users will be charged at 50p/MB after they exhaust the total data available in the plan.

Earlier, Airtel had revised its family postpaid plans for its customers. The lowest postpaid plan for Airtel customers now starts at Rs 999.

 

