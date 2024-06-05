Airtel Rs 395 prepaid plan introduced, know the plan benefits

Airtel 395 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel has silently introduced its Rs 395 prepaid plan in India. The prepaid plan offers features that can be handy if you are using your smartphone less for surfing the internet. The plan is meant for those who want unlimited calling and just some internet for occasional surfing.

Airtel Rs 395 plan details

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 395 plan for the prepaid users offers unlimited voice calling along with 600 SMS and 6GB of data. The plan validity is 56 days. Other additional benefits include Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes as well as Wynk Music.

However, if you have used more than 600 SMS, the telecom service provider will charge your Re 1 for a single SMS.

This might be disheartening for the users that they do not get free 5G on this plan. This means that if you exploit the data, you have to recharge with a data booster.

