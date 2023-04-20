Airtel Postpaid plans under Rs 1000 that offer Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar subscription

Airtel offers a bunch of postpaid plans for its customers that offer free subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar OTT platforms. If you are someone who is quite fond of shows and movies released on OTT, you can opt for these plans.

We have mentioned three rental plans that cost less than Rs 1000 and offer Disney+ Hotstar as well as Amazon Prime Video subscription in India. These plans are Rs 499, Rs 599 as well as Rs 999 plan.

Rs 499 plan

The Rs 499 postpaid plan offers Unlimited calls (Local + STD + Roaming), 100 SMS/day (Local + STD + Roaming) along with 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB.

Users also get Amazon Prime membership for 6 months along with Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan for 1 year at no extra cost. Users can add more family connections to their plan by paying Rs 299 per person.

Rs 599 plan

The Rs 599 postpaid plan offers Unlimited calls (Local + STD + Roaming), 100 SMS/day (Local + STD + Roaming) along with 105GB monthly data (75 GB for Primary connection + plus 30GB for each addon that customers add) with rollover up to 200 GB.

Users also get Amazon Prime membership for 6 months along with Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan for 1 year at no extra cost. Users can also add maximum of 9 add-on connection.

Rs 999 plan

The Rs 999 postpaid plan offers Unlimited calls (Local + STD + Roaming), 100 SMS/day (Local + STD + Roaming) along with 190GB monthly data (100 GB for Primary connection + plus 30GB for each addon that customers add) with rollover up to 200 GB.

Users also get Amazon Prime membership for 6 months along with Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan for 1 year at no extra cost. Users can also add maximum of 9 add-on connection (Including Free and Paid as per plan construct).