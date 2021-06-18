Airtel Introduces Rs 456 Prepaid recharge plan with no data limit for its customers

Airtel 456 prepaid recharge plan and details
Telecom major Airtel has launched a new data plan of Rs 456 for its customers in India. This new plan is targeted at internet savvy users who need internet throughout the day.

The Rs 456 Airtel prepaid plan offers a total of 50GB high speed internet with a validity of 60 days. The best part of the plan is that it does not have any daily data limit (unlike a daily 1.5GB/ 2GB/ 3GB plan). This roughly means that users can stream internet without any daily restriction on them. Users get unlimited voice calling to all networks and 100 SMS/ day

Additionally, users are offered with one month free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. The other benefits that users get with the pack are Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and FASTag cashback worth Rs 100.

This plan by Airtel is quite similar to Reliance Jio’s Rs 447 prepaid plan and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 405 prepaid plan. Reliance Jio Rs 447 plan offers 50GB internet, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day for 60 days validity. Users of the plan get free access to complimentary Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Similarly, the Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan gets 90GB internet, unlimited voice calls, 100SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. Users also get ZEE5 Premium subscription for one year.

