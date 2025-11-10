Airtel discontinues Rs 189 prepaid plan, Rs 199 prepaid plan is now the basic unlimited plan

Advertisement

Airtel has discontinued the 189 prepaid plan in India, initially reported telecomtalk. Post the scrapping of Rs 189 prepaid plan, the Rs 199 prepaid plan has become the most affordable/ basic unlimited plan. The slight increase in the base plans is expected to cause some trouble for those who are on a budget.

Details about the Airtel 199 plan

The Airtel 199 plan offers data, voice as well as SMS for 28 days. Under the plan, the users get unlimited voice calls and 2GB of data. The plan gets 100 SMS per day.

The plan also includes Airtel Rewards. These are Airtel Hellotunes and Perplexity Pro AI subscription. Airtel Hellotunes is available for free for 30 days while the Perplexity Pro AI subscription (worth Rs 17,000) is free for 12 months.

In case you want a better base plan, the Rs 219 plan can be opted. The Rs 219 prepaid plan offers unlimited local STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 3 GB data, 28 days validity and 300 SMS. Additional benefits include Free Hellotunes and Perplexity Pro AI subscription.