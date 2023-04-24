Airtel Broadband Plans: Check some affordable Airtel Xstream Fiber plans under Rs 1000

Are you someone who has high internet consumption due to use of various gadgets like mobile, computer or Smart TV? If yes, you can opt for these Airtel Broadband plans that cost you just less than Rs 1000 per month.

There are three Airtel broadband plans under Rs 1000 and it costs Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 999 for Basic, Standard and Entertainment plans respectively.

We have described the plans in detail below.

Basic plan (Rs 499 monthly)

The Rs 499 monthly plan is the basic plan and offers services like unlimited internet along with unlimited local/ STD calls. Users get internet speed of up to 40Mbps.

Standard plan (Rs 799 monthly)

The Rs 799 monthly plan is the standard plan and offers services like unlimited internet along with unlimited local/ STD calls. Users get internet speed of up to 40Mbps. The plan includes Airtel Thanks benefit and it includes Xstream Premium, Apollo services, FASTag as well as Wynk.

Entertainment plan (Rs 999 monthly)

The Rs 999 monthly plan is the Entertainment plan and it offers services like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, unlimited internet along with unlimited local/ STD calls. Users get an internet speed of up to 40Mbps. The plan includes Airtel Thanks benefit and it includes Xstream Premium, Apollo services, FASTag as well as Wynk Premium.