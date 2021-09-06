Airtel Black offers free service for 30 days, Check details about the service

Airtel Black is offering its customers with 30 days of free service upon adding a new service to its existing plans. Airtel Black is an all-in-one solution for homes which includes services like fibre, DTH, landline and mobile at a reasonable cost.

According to reports, Bharti Airtel will offer 30 days of free service to its users who will add a new plan on their postpaid mobile service. The new plan can be an additional mobile service a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection or a fiber (broadband) connection. This development was first reported by Telecomtalk.

However as there are a lot of DTH plans offered by the company, it is providing the offer only on the Rs 465 plan for its users.

In order to avail the Airtel Black plan, users should have at least a single prepaid connection. Users can add the existing prepaid connection with either a DTH connection or a fiber connection. The users can opt for both DTH and fiber connection.

If you consider on a long term, the Airtel Black service will offer its customers priority service as compared to other customers. The prime advantage of the Airtel Black customers is that they will be getting a single bill for all their monthly services.

The Airtel Black bundled service is quite similar to the One Airtel service provided by the Bharti Airtel. However, One Airtel plans were only available to selected telecom circles/ cities of the country. Contrary to the previously mentioned service, Airtel Black is available across all cities of India.