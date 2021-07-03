Airtel Black: Airtel launches all-in-one solution for fibre, DTH, mobile services

Airtel launches all-in-one solution for fibre
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of Airtel Black, an all-in-one solution for homes.

Under the plan, a customer can bundle two or more of Airtel services — fibre, DTH, mobile — together to become ‘Airtel Black’, which entitles the customer for one single bill, one customer care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.

“All of this also comes with amazing value of zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life,” said a company statement.

It said that Airtel Black is super-convenient and liberates customers from the hassle of managing multiple bill payment dates, navigating customer care IVRs, or interacting with separate service providers.

It also helps customers enjoy uninterrupted TV viewing, due to DTH being offered as a billed service. All the user needs is to pay their bill monthly.

Bharti Airtel’s Director, Marketing and Communications, Shashwat Sharma said: “Airtel Black is another step in our obsession for solving our customer problems at Airtel. This squarely addresses the need for convenience and peace of mind for our customers, as they navigate their lives in the new normal.”

“As an integrated operator, Airtel is uniquely positioned to deliver an exceptional experience on all home services — Fibre, DTH and Mobile, to our customers. And Airtel Black is focused on doing just that,” he added.

