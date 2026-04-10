Ai+ PulseTab debuts with 10.95” LCD and 8,000mAh battery

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Ai+ has introduced its first tablet PulseTab along with three new smartphones. The Ai+ PulseTab features a 10.95-inch LCD and an 8,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 6 GB and 128GB of storage version. The device will be available for sale in India from May.

Ai+ PulseTab Specifications

The Ai+ tablet features a 10.95-inch IPS LCD display that supports FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to 400 nits peak brightness. The device is equipped with quad speakers.

The device is powered with MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also get support for storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

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The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery and boots nxtQ OS based on Android 16.

The Ai+ tablet sports a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Price, sale

Ai+ PulseTab is offered at an price of Rs 9,999 for the 6/128GB trim. The device will go on sale in May. Customers can avail the device from online retailers in India.

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