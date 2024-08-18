AI features to play big role in Google Pixel 9 series smartphones performance

Advertisement

Google recently unveiled the latest Pixel 9 series smartphones – Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, at its Made by Google 2024 event. The Pixel 9 series comes with Gemini powered AI features and the latest Tensor G4 chip.

Following its launch, the AI features introduced on the smartphones ar4e getting more hype than the phones itself. So, we have listed some of the AI feature that will be seen in the Pixel 9 lineup.

Say Hello to Gemini built-in AI Assistant

The Pixel 9 has received a Gemini powered AI assistance that will handle all complex queries without handing off to third-party AI providers. It now has a Gemini Live feature that will let users have a mobile conversational experience. However, only Gemini Advanced subscribers get access to the feature. You can start Gemini by pressing the power button.

Multimodal Gemini AI on Pixels

At the Made by Google, the company shared how Gemini is evolving to provide AI-powered assistance. The Gemini assistant now uses multimodal models, enabling communication through text, images, or voice.

AI-powered photo editing tools

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones will provides next level photography experience with new AI featured camera abilities. The AI camera features include Add Me, Magic Editor, Auto frame, and others.

Creativity with Pixel Studio

Pixel Studio is a new app for Pixel 9 phones, featuring an on-device diffusion model powered by Tensor G4 and the company’s Imagen 3 text-to-image model in the cloud. It allows users to quickly change style and do on-device editing.

Google’s new AI Weather app

The new Pixel Weather app uses AI to supplement traditional weather reporting, providing more accurate forecasts, like when the rain will start and stop, Google says. Gemini Nano generates a custom weather report to provide a summary of the day’s weather.

AI-powered lists in Google Keep and Screenshots app

The AI in Google Pixel 9 will help users create lists in Google Keep by summoning Gemini assistant. Meanwhile, the new Pixel Screenshots app helps users save, organise, and recall information from screenshots saved on the phone taken.

Save important details from phone calls

A new feature called Call Notes saves a private summary of conversations after a phone call. If you need information like an appointment time, an important address, or a phone number to call back, turn on Call Notes to keep track of these details.