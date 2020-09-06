New Delhi: As cricket fans around the world prepare to watch the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), streaming service Disney+ Hotstar VIP on Saturday said it has partnered with India’s leading telecom companies Reliance Jio and Airtel.

The partnerships are aimed at making it easier for people to subscribe to the streaming service.

Both Jio and Airtel will offer “exciting” prepaid recharge plans bundled with a 12-months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the company said.

The two partners will provide the convenience of buying these plans across either millions of Jio and Airtel retail stores using cash in or digital payments.

“Over the past few years, IPL has become the most loved sporting tournament in the country,” Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India said in a statement.

After several months of the lockdown, we believe that this tournament can be a catalyst in ushering in new optimism and smiles in India, with millions of fans cheering together from all parts of the country.”

Starting September 19, all Live matches will be exclusively available to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

This year Disney+ Hotstar VIP has added new features to the interactive Watch’N Play social feed that allows a virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches Live on the platform.

Cricket lovers will be able to join in the action by expressing themselves using “Hotshots” selfies or a new video feature “Duets” that lets fans create customised videos showcasing their rendition of famous shots.

“Our use of technology in presenting this immersive experience will not only set a global benchmark but also redefine the way we watch and enjoy sports in the coming years,” Shankar said.