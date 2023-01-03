Affordable Fire-Boltt Rocket Smartwatch debuts in India, buy it at Rs 2,499

Fire-Boltt has launched yet another affordable smartwatch in India called the Fire-Boltt Rocket. The smart wearable has Google Assistant and Siri support. It also comes with support for features like Bluetooth Calling, an HD display, and more. The Fire-Boltt Rocket is priced at Rs 2,499.

Check the features, price and other details of the Fire-Boltt smartwatch below:

Fire-Boltt Rocket smartwatch specifications

Fire-Boltt Rocket smartwatch features a 1.3-inch circular display with a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels. The wearable comes with an inbuilt speaker and microphone to enable Bluetooth Calling. Users can make and receive calls without using the phone with the watch. It also has support for Google Assistant and Siri.

It comes with an array of watch face options to choose from. The health features on the device include 24×7 dynamic heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking. Female users can keep track of their periods with a period tracker.

Users can keep track pf their fitness with the smartwatch. It has over 100 sports modes to easily track physical activities and get real-time stats of the same. It can also track your steps, calories, and the distance covered too.

Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Rocket has support for smart notifications and an IP67 rating for water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Rocket Price and availability

The Fire-Boltt Rocket smartwatch price in India is set at Rs 2,499 and is available to buy via the company’s website. The smartwatch competes with the like of Pebble Frost, the Noise Icon 2, and more.

It comes in four colour options- Silver Grey, Black, Champagne Gold, and Gold Pink shades.