Affordable BSNL 4G prepaid plans that will easily fit under a tight budget

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) now offers some 4G prepaid plans that are affordable to pocket for its customers. These plans are STV 49, STV 99, STV 147 recharge plans.

If you are someone who has a primary sim but needs a secondary sim for backup purposes, then these plans will fulfill the purpose. These plans offer basic calling facility, SMS and even include data.

The details about the plans are mentioned below:

BSNL 4G STV49 Plan

The Rs 49 recharge plan offers 100 minutes of calling and 100 sms/ day to any telecom network.

The data offered in the plan is 2GB and the total validity of the plan is 24 days.

When the user totally consumes the free minutes offered in the plan, he/she will be charged with 45p/ min for voice calls.

BSNL 4G STV99 Plan

The Rs 99 BSNL recharge plan offers unlimited calling and 99 SMS to any telecom network for a period of 22 days. However there is no internet plan included in the plan. However, users get a personalised ringtone along the plan.

BSNL 4G STV147 Plan

This plan offers unlimited calling with a validity of 30 days. Users are also offered with 10 GB data along with free subscription to BSNL tunes. However, there is no SMS benefits included in the plan.

If you are one who just wants to keep your SIM active, then you can opt for Rs 19 plan. It has a validity of 30 days. This plan is a minimalistic plan and users can call others at just 20p/ minute.