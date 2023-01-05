Acer launches new laptops in the Nitro series, Offers AMD Ryzen 7000 processor, GeForce RTX 40 series GPU

Acer has launched three AMD Ryzen 7000 series laptops. It includes Nitro 16, Nitro 17 gaming laptops and Swift Go 14 laptop. All the above-mentioned laptops will be available in US and European markets.

The specifications of the laptops have been mentioned below in detail.

Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17

The Acer Nitro 16 gets 16-inch WUXGA screen that supports refresh rate of 165Hz. The screen-to-body ratio of the laptop is 84 percent along with 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The GPU offered on the laptop is NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series. In terms of RAM, the laptop gets up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and storage up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the laptop include HDMI 2.1 port, USB 2.0, USB 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 display port supporting power delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and micro SD card slot.

On the other hand, the Acer Nitro 17 sports a 17.3-inch screen along with 144Hz /165 Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio of the laptop is 81 percent. The GPU offered on the laptop is NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series. In terms of RAM, the laptop gets up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and storage up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the laptop include HDMI 2.1 port, USB 2.0, USB 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 display port supporting power delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and micro SD card slot.

Both the laptops are aimed at gamers and are bundled with one month of Xbox game pass or PC game pass.

Acer Swift Go 14

The non-gaming laptop that launched along with the Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 is the Acer Swift Go 14. The device gets a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen of 2880×1800 resolution and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Key features of the laptop include TUV Rheinland eyesafe certified screen, backlit keyboard, D6 copper heat pipes and much more. The storage on the laptop is 2TB while the RAM is up to 16GB.

Price

The Acer Nitro 16 costs $1,149.99 (€1,499 in Europe) while Nitro 17 costs $1,199.99 (€1,599 in Europe). On the other hand the Acer Swift Go 14 costs $849.99 (€999 in Europe).