Acer India launches new laptop with stereoscopic 3D gaming

Bengaluru: Acer India on Tuesday launched a new gaming laptop titled ‘Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition’ with stereoscopic 3D gaming.

A stereoscopic video game is a video game that creates depth perception for the player by any form of stereo display.

The laptop is available from Rs 3,19,999 at key retail and online stores.

It features 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs.

Moreover, the device is equipped with a 15.6-inch display with IPS technology, UHD 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, LED-backlit TFT LCD, and a 3D Stereoscopic module for SpatialLabs, 1920 x 2160 in 3D mode.

The company called it a beast of a gaming laptop that allows gamers to experience gaming worlds in real-time 3D without the need for 3D glasses.

“We are excited to introduce this powerful gaming laptop in India. This laptop is at the top of its class with incredibly high-end technological capabilities created specifically for die-hard gamers and tech experts,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

“Acer is known for cutting-edge innovation and this time we have come up with glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D gaming experiences. With its newest SpatialLabs Edition laptop, we are attempting to revive stereoscopic 3D gaming,” he added.

To boost the laptop’s performance, ultra-fast DDR5 4800Mhz RAM (32GB), and PCIe Gen4 SSD storage comes equipped with it.