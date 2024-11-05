Acer Iconia Tablets launched in India, Prices start at Rs 11,990

The all new Acer Iconia 8.7 (iM9-12M) and Acer Iconia 10.36 (iM10-22) tablets has been launched in India. The tablets run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Acer Iconia 8.7 tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helios P22T SoC, while the Iconia 10.36 has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Both tablets are offered in a Gold colour option.

Price, Availability in India

The Acer Iconia 8.7 price in India starts at Rs 11,990, while the Acer Iconia 10.36 is priced at Rs 14,990. Both tablets are listed online in a Gold colour option. It is currently available for sale in the country via Amazon, Acer India website, and Acer exclusive stores. The company notes that the above prices are valid for a limited offer period but does not define the specific period.

Specifications

Both the smaller and larger model of Acer Iconia tablets ship with Android 14 OS. The Acer Iconia 8.7 (iM9-12M) sports an 8.7-inch WXGA IPS multi-touch screen with a resolution of 1,340 x 800 pixels, and 400nits of brightness. While the larger Iconia 10.36 (iM10-22) has a 10.36-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) IPS display with 480nits of brightness.

The smaller tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Meanwhile, the larger tablet has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

The smaller model sports an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie lens. Meanwhile, the bigger Iconia has a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. For audio, the Acer Iconia 8.7 is equipped with dual stereo speakers, whereas the 10.36-inch variant gets a quad stereo speaker unit.

The batteries offered on the Acer Iconia include a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support and a larger 7,400mAh cell with support for 18W wired charging. The smaller battery offers up to eight hours of battery life and the much bigger battery provides a loner usage time of up to 10 hours.

Connectivity options for the tablets include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, dual SIM 4G LTE connectivity as well as USB Type-C ports. The 8.7-inch variant measures 211.3 x 126.6 x 8.7mm in size and weighs 365g, while the 10.36-inch version measures 246.0 x 155.6 x 7.8mm in size and weighs 475g.