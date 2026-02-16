Acer and ASUS banned from selling PCs, laptops in Germany after Nokia patent ruling

Advertisement

Major computer manufacturers Acer and ASUS have been barred from selling new PCs and laptops in Germany following a court ruling linked to a patent dispute with Nokia.

The decision stems from a German court’s finding that the two companies used video technology covered by Nokia’s patents without securing a proper licence. The patents are related to High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), also known as H.265, a widely used video compression standard embedded in modern computers for video playback and streaming.

As a result of the ruling, Acer and ASUS are prohibited from importing, or selling affected devices directly within Germany. However, the ban does not apply to independent retailers, meaning existing stock can continue to be sold while supplies last.

Advertisement

Legal experts note that Germany is a critical battleground for patent enforcement due to its strict rules and fast-moving injunction process. Companies found to be in violation can face immediate sales bans even while appeals or licensing negotiations are ongoing.

Neither Acer nor ASUS has publicly spoke about their next steps, but the companies are expected to either challenge the ruling or seek licensing agreements to restore sales. Nokia, which holds a significant portfolio of standard-essential patents in video technology, has consistently pushed for licensing compliance from device makers.

Also Read: Nothing opens Flagship store in Bengaluru