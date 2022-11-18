A step-by-step guide to using WhatsApp polls on iOS and Android smartphones

Instant Messaging App WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for its users in the form of the Polls feature. This update is meant for both Android smartphones as well as Apple iPhones. This new feature allows users to take polls in personal chats as well as in group chats. This means that decisions can be taken in very less time.

“Polls are here! Now making decisions in the group chat is even easier and even more fun,” announced WhatsApp through its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the latest WhatsApp polls feature a user can add up to 12 options in a poll. The recipient on the other hand can choose more than one option while voting. This means that are not limited to choosing only a single option. Users should keep in mind to update their WhatsApp (on iOS and Android) to get the latest version.

Follow the steps in order to use the polls feature

Open WhatsApp on your iOS or Android device and then click on a group/ individual chat

iOS users should click the ‘+’ symbol next to the chat box inside the chat. On the other hand, Android users can select the ‘paperclip’ symbol next to the chat box.

Click on the poll option to create a poll window

Add the question and then add options to it. Users can add up to 12 options for their question.

Users can tap and drag the hamburger option located on the right side of the option to rearrange it.

After a user is done adding questions and options to the poll, press the send option

A poll has been created

Once a poll starts, it is updated automatically as a new vote is added. The viewers associated with the polls can view the poll results. They can simply click on ‘view votes’ option to know the poll results. The viewers can also check which option has been selected by others too.