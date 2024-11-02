A New Google chipset appears on the GeekBench platform, check the latest leak

Google is developing its future Google Tensor chips and a new chipset has been spotted on the Geek Bench platform. The latest leak has claimed that the Tensor G5 as well as Tensor G6 will be made by TSMC rather than Samsung.

The Tensor G5 will be codenamed ‘laguna’ and will be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm class N3E process. It will use 1x Arm Cortex-X4 prime core, 5x Cortex-A725 performance cores and 2xArm Cortex-A520 efficiency units. There will be a dual-core Imagination Technologies (IMG) DXT-48-1536 unit clocked at 1.1 GHz.

The new mysterious device codenamed ‘Google Frankel’ has popped up on GeekBench. It is believed that the device might be a Tensor G5. The CPU setup has five performance cores working at up to 2.86GHz, two efficiency cores clocked at up to 2.44GHz and one prime core working at up to 3.40GHz.

The specs of the Google Pixel 9a have been out (through leak by Android Headlines) and it will offer a bigger 6.3-inch display.

When it comes to the processor of the device, the Pixel 9a will have latest Tensor G4 chipset. The smartphone gets an 8GB RAM along with a 128GB or 256 GB storage. The leak has confirmed that the device gets a 5000 mAh battery that gets up to 18W wired charging. The wireless charging on the device is 7.5W wireless charging.

In terms of camera, the new phone is likely to get a 48 MP Sony IMX787 sensor in the primary camera. On the other hand, the ultrawide camera is 13MP while the selfie camera is 13MP camera. The front camera is present in the punch-hole of the display.