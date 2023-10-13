8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra spotted on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch in January 2024 and the device will support Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The manufacturer has been testing the device for quite some time and the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants have been spotted on Geekbench. For those who are unknown, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ devices are expected to offer the Exynos 2400 platform.

The Ultra variant for the US market appeared on Geekbench and it was listed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (codename pineapple). The prime core has a frequency of 3.30 GHz while the second cluster (that has three cores) offers 3.15 GHz. Similarly, the third cluster (two units) offers 2.96GHz and the remaining two cores offer 2.27 GHz.

The 8GB RAM variant has a single-core score of 2234 while the multi-core score is 6807. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM variant offers 2059 single-core score while the multi-core score is 4506.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ devices are expected to be paired with Exynos 2400 chipset. The chipset has been seen on Geekbench 6. While the single-core score was 2067 the multi-core score was 6520. Putting the Exynos 2400’s score to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 Ultra we will find out that the single-core score is 1979 while the multi-core score is 5148.