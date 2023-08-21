7 Latest WhatsApp features you don’t know about

WhatsApp has rolled out a slew of new updates with interesting features for users. Let’s talk about some of the new features that you may have not noticed such as Admin review, Chat Lock, Edit button, instant video message, HD photos, screen sharing, and more. These new feature will make user’s chatting experience more fun, versatile with an increased security.

Let’s know 7 major WhasApp features rolled out for users in recent months.

WhatsApp Edit Messages feature

WhatsApp has released a new feature that allows users to edit sent messages within the first 15 minutes after sending. With this feature, users can correct errors or modify messages if they want after sending it. The editing option is available in the three-dots menu section, with an “edited” tag indicating changes.

Screen Sharing while making Video Calls

WhatsApp recently introduced the screen sharing during video calls feature. This feature enables users to share their phone screens during video conversations. Users can conveniently share tips or presentation with friends and family while explaining about a topic. This enhances the versatility of WhatsApp’s video call experience.

Chat Lock: Enhanced Privacy for Personal Chats

WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy feature called the Chat Lock. This will allow users to lock their most confidential chats. To lock a specific chat, users just need to simply access a chat’s profile section and activating Chat Lock. This will provide added security for that specific conversation. Locked chats are conveniently organized in a dedicated folder atop the screen.

Hide Online Presence

This is another security that is very helpful for users. With this feature, WhatsApp users can now discreetly use the app without revealing their online status.

This feature will help to hide the users presence on the platform by removing “online” tag from the account.

HD Photo sharing

Now, WharsApp users can send high-quality photos to contacts. With WhatsApp’s new HD photo sharing feature enables users to share better-quality images, enhancing visual communication. Though WhatsApp still applies some compression, the HD quality option is visible when sending larger files.

WhstaApp Admin review

The Meta-owned app is testing a new feature called ‘admin review’ on Android. The feature will reportedly allow group admins to delete a certain message that they find inappropriate or feel like it violates the rules of the group once a member reports the message in the group.

When the admin review feature is enabled on your device, group members on the platform will be able to report specific messages to the group admin.

The new option to delete the message from the group will be available within the group settings section on WhatsApp.

However, it is currently only available for beta users.

WhatsApp instant video message

The latest WhatsApp feature allows users to send and receive short video messages in their chats just like voice messages. It adds more fun to the messaging experience.