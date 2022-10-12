5G Android Smartphones that you can opt for under Rs 15,000

5G has been rolled out across several cities in India. Telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Airtel have rolled out 5G services for its customers in selected cities. The users can access 5G services if they have a 5G smartphone with them. Users do not need a 5G SIM to access the network. If you are someone who does not have a 5G smartphone and wants to upgrade, here are few smart choices for you.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G currently costs Rs 14,499 on Flipkart. The smartphone gets 6GB RAM + 128GB storage along with Android 11 out of box. The smartphone gets a powerful Mediatek Dimesity 810 Octa Core processor at the core.

Some key features of the device include a Dual camera setup (50MP + 8MP) at the rear along with 16 MP front camera, 5000mAH li-ion battery, and a 6.6-inch HD+ display. Users get a hybrid slot that can support micro SD card up to 1 TB.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The smartphone offers a 6.6-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The core of the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and it tackles day-to-day tasks with ease.

Redmi Note 11T 5G gets 6GB RAM along with 128GB ROM. It supports 33W fast charging and gets a 5000mAh battery. In terms of the camera, the device offers a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Users get 2 months of YouTube Premium free along with the purchase. Currently, the smartphone costs Rs 15,999 on Amazon. However, users can purchase it at Rs 14,999 after using a Rs 1000 discount coupon.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G currently costs Rs 13,999 on Amazon. The smartphone get a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage along with Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone gets a powerful Mediatek Dimesity D700 Octa Core processor at the core.

Some key features of the device include Dual camera setup (50MP + 2MP) at the rear along with 5 MP front camera, 5000mAH li-ion battery, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

Realme 9i 5G

The realme 9i 5G is offered at a price of Rs 13,499 on Flipkart. The realme 9i 5G gets a triple camera setup of 50MP + 2MP + 2MP at the rear. On the other hand, the rear camera setup consists of an 8MP. The battery of the device is 5000 mAh while the processor is Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G.

The device gets 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a dedicated slot for memory card. The display is 6.6-inches along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Some of the other 5G smartphones below Rs 15,000 that can be considered by users include iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G and Poco M4 5G.

NB: We do not suggest users to buy any specific smartphone. Users are free to choose any smartphone of their choice.