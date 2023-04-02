5 Smartphone accessories that will come handy while you travel

If you are planning to travel to any place in India or abroad, the most important gadget that you will be using is your smartphone. From using a smartphone for validating travel tickets to clicking pictures throughout the day, there are endless uses of a smartphone during travel.

If you are a frequent traveller, here are few smartphone accessories that can definitely make your travel hassle-free.

Wired earphones

Many smartphone users might not agree to it but a pair of wired earphones is always better than wireless one. Even though you carry a wireless audio device, having a pair of earphones can come in handy as they don’t need to be charged. You will be able to find decent earphones between Rs 400 and Rs 1000. If your smartphone does not have an audio jack, you can get a USB-C to 3.5mm connector (or apple lightning to 3.5mm adaptor).

Waterproof pouch

During a travel, you should ensure that your smartphone remains protected from rain /drizzle/ snow. While some smartphones offer IP protection others don’t. Even with an IP protection, you cannot risk your device against water. A waterproof pouch fits almost every smartphone available in the market as it is universal in nature. You can get a good smartphone pouch under Rs 300. A waterproof pouch ensures that you can take out your phone in a rain (obviously less intense) and click pictures/ attend call without worrying.

Tripod

Holding your smartphone for all day long while taking picture or videos might be painful on your hands. Carrying a smartphone tripod with you means that you don’t have to worry about holding your device while clicking pictures or recording videos. A mobile tripod (decent quality) costs between Rs 200 to 500.

Mobile Camera Lens

If you are someone who has a knack for photography (but don’t want to be bothered by a professional camera), you can carry a clip-on camera lens with you. You can easily get wide/ macro lens or combo of both for under Rs 3000 via online/offline market. However, you are free to increase your budget if you are a photography connoisseur.

Powerbank

Charging your smartphone while travelling has chances of spoiling your mood. Having a low battery and no charging ports nearby might be equivalent to a nightmare. However, you can totally avoid the scenario by carrying a powerbank with you. Most power banks available in the market are either 10000mAh or 20000mAh. It is advisable to carry a powerbank with more battery capacity. The other factor you should keep in mind while getting a powerbank is fast charging support. You can easily find a good powerbank between Rs 1500 and Rs 2500.

Additional Items

Many smartphone users like to use their smartphone as it is. This simply means that they do not use tempered glass or back cover on their device. Well, while travelling you do not know when you might drop your phone accidentally. A tempered glass and a back cover on your smartphone ensure that your device stays safe during travelling.

(NB: The list of items that are required as an accessory for your smartphone are not limited to above mentioned items. Feel free to reflect on the topic and provide any suggestions.)