5 new upgrades iPhone 15 likely to get over iPhone 14

Following the launch of the iPhone 14, rumours about the upcoming iPhone 15 has started pouring in. If we look at Apple’s usual time of iPhone launch, then we can expect the tech giant to launch the iPhone 15 next year around the fall. Apple is rumoured to bring some big changes to the iPhone 15 series.

Check out some of the new features that we will likely see in the next iPhone model.

Better hardware

Apple did not offer a new Bionic chip with the latest iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, while the Pro models come with an A16 Bionic chip. It is said that the company plans to offer the upcoming iPhone 15 model with a new bionic chipset, the A17 Bionic chip.

Some reports also suggest that the iPhone 15 will continue to source modem chips from Qualcomm for the 2023 iPhone lineup.

USB Type C

Apple will have to offer USB Type C charger for all its upcoming iPhones as EU has made using a common USB Type C charger for all mobile phones mandatory. So, the next-generation iPhone 15 is expected to come with a USB Type C port instead of lightning port. India is also considering introducing a common charger policy very soon.

Dynamic Island

Apple is likely to offer the new different style of notch called Dynamic Island with the iPhone 15 models. The Dynamic Island is currently only available for the Pro models of the iPhone 14. If this is true, then Apple will finally get rid of the wide-notched design that it introduced with the iPhone X. We will finally get to know about this after the launch of iPhone 15.

Periscope lens

Apple is reportedly working on a Periscope lens for years now. Apple might see the much-awaited Periscope lens in iPhone 15 models next year. This will introduce optical zoom capabilities. It is said that with a periscope lens, Apple may offer 5x or 10x optical zoom up from 3x in the current iPhone 14 Pro models.

Better battery life

Apple is improving the battery life of iPhones with every model. The iPhone 14 offers slightly better battery life when compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. So, if we go by tradition, then the iPhone 15 will surely have better life than its predecessor. In other words, we can expect the upcoming iPhone to last easily for one full day.