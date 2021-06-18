5 easy ways to take a screenshot in laptop or PC

Screenshots aren’t just handy; they also allow us to make work done faster. And it let you capture exactly what you’re seeing on your display. Taking and saving screenshots can be extremely beneficial. A screenshot is also called as a screencap or screengrab. You might have experience of using a screenshot to prove to others that you’re really seeing the crazy stuff isn’t right ? And they also help you archive the past. Taking a screenshot on a Smartphone is convenient to us. We just need to press the volume button and power button at the same time. What about the screenshot on your computer? There are multiple ways to take a screenshot on a computer, let’s know more in detail.



1) How to take a screenshot in Windows 8?



The steps to take a screenshot in Windows 8 are simple. You just need to start your Windows 8. Secondly, go to the window which you want to capture, and then press the keys [Windows] and [PrtnScr] at a time. The full Desktop image will be saved as a JPG file to the folder Screenshots of the Pictures library immediately.



2) How to take a screenshot in Windows 7?



If you’re a 90’s kid, you’d probably be friendly with this window. To capture the entire screen of the computer, press the Alt + PrtSc keys to screenshot an active window. We can also use

PrtSc+Ctrl and a screenshot will be taken of your current display and copied to your clipboard.



3) How to take a screenshot in Laptop Hp?



Either for office or school , HP laptop is one of the brands you can come across. It’s known for their lower rates and high-quality features. Taking a screen grab on an HP laptop is also the same. We can simultaneously press the Windows key and Print Screen (Prt Sc). Then the screen will dim for a second to imply it has successfully taken a screenshot.



4) How to take a screenshot on a Dell laptop?



Either you have a Dell laptop or desktop computer, it’s easy for you to take and save a screenshot. If you bought a new Dell laptop and you are unaware of the screenshot button then here, I bought a solution for you.

The procedure is the same. To capture the entire screen you will need to press the Windows logo key + PrtnScr key together.



5) How to take a screenshot on a Lenovo laptop?



You got a new Lenovo Laptop for yourself? Confused with a screenshot button? It’s simple, just hold down the Windows key, and then press the PrtSc key. The screen will fade for a moment, and the image on your monitor will save to the Screenshots folder in your Files. Try it out.