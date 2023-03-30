30 Crore jobs to be impacted by Generative AI, check list

In a surprising discovery, reports have claimed that as many as 300 million jobs are set to be impacted by Artificial Intelligence. This also puts many existing jobs at risk as they may get replaced sooner or later, reports Goldman Sachs.

According to the latest report by the multinational investment company, the jobs which are at utmost risk are the ones where a huge number of tasks are automated.

The research further states that two third of jobs in the United States and Europe can be automated to an extent. AI could possibly boost the global GDP by 7 percent.

However, this change will only impact the works that are technologically handled, jobs that require physical work remains safe from AI technology. This means the sectors to witness the most consequences in manpower being replaced by machines include office and administrative jobs- by 46 percent.

Apart from that, at least 44 percent of legal work and 37 percent of architecture can be at risk of getting automated. Similarly, physical and social sciences are at a 36 percent risk of getting automated and business-finance operations at 35 percent.

Meanwhile, the construction and maintenance sector will only suffer six and four percent of the risk from getting automated with AI.

As per a report on BBC, a university future of work director said that right now the only thing they are sure of is that there is no way to find out how many jobs will get replaced by Generative AI.

ChatGPT, another form of Generative AI, is also at risk of replacing jobs such as Coders, Computer programmers, software engineers, advertising, journalism, content creation, paralegals, market research analysts, and so on.