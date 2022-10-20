250 mn devices now run Android Go after release of Android 13: Google

San Francisco: Google has announced that over 250 million monthly active devices are powered by Android Go, after the company declared the release of Android 13 (Go edition).

The tech giant focused on three major qualities in Android 13– reliability, usability and customization.

Android 13 adds Google Play System updates to Go devices, which helps to make sure that devices are frequently receiving important software updates.

Go edition comes with built-in intelligence that helps to better utilize the phone, said the company.

The update offers a ‘Discover’ feature, that allows users to swipe right from the home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.

The new release features Material You that allows users to customize their smartphone’s color scheme to match with the wallpaper.

Users will get four corresponding color schemes to choose from, after setting the wallpaper image. This helps to make the device feel unique to the user.

The update also brings features like ‘Notification Permissions’, ‘App Language Preferences’ and more.

“Our goal with this release is to support more possibilities for the millions of current and future owners of an Android Go device,” said the company in a blog post.

“Look out for new devices launching with Android 13 (Go edition) in 2023,” it added.