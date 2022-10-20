250 mn devices now run Android Go after release of Android 13: Google

By IANS 0
250 mn devices now run Android Go, Google
Image Credit: IANS

San Francisco: Google has announced that over 250 million monthly active devices are powered by Android Go, after the company declared the release of Android 13 (Go edition).

The tech giant focused on three major qualities in Android 13– reliability, usability and customization.

Android 13 adds Google Play System updates to Go devices, which helps to make sure that devices are frequently receiving important software updates.

Go edition comes with built-in intelligence that helps to better utilize the phone, said the company.

The update offers a ‘Discover’ feature, that allows users to swipe right from the home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.

The new release features Material You that allows users to customize their smartphone’s color scheme to match with the wallpaper.

Users will get four corresponding color schemes to choose from, after setting the wallpaper image. This helps to make the device feel unique to the user.

The update also brings features like ‘Notification Permissions’, ‘App Language Preferences’ and more.

“Our goal with this release is to support more possibilities for the millions of current and future owners of an Android Go device,” said the company in a blog post.

“Look out for new devices launching with Android 13 (Go edition) in 2023,” it added.

You might also like
Technology

This iPhone was sold for Rs 32 lakh in an auction! Know why

Technology

Planning for mid-range smartphone this Diwali? Vivo V25 can be an ideal choice

Technology

Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 SoC and 5G connectivity: Price, specs here

Technology

Apple has launched a new keyboard ‘Magic Keyboard Folio’ for 10-Gen iPad

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.