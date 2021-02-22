New Delhi: Automobile manufacturing company Tata motors has launched the much awaited SUV Tata Safari on Monday. The new Tata Safari is expected to continue the legacy of the previous edition of Safari. With the launch of Safari, Tata is expected to compete with likes of MG Hector Plus, Jeep Compass, Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra XUV 500.

The enthusiasts who have been eagerly waiting for the launch can check the details here.

Engine

The 2021 Tata Safari is powered by a Kryotec 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine which generates power of 170 PS. The SUV has a 1956cc engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is also an option for six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox.

Seating Capacity

The new Safari is a 7-seater SUV. However it gets an option of 6-seater seating arrangement (2 captain seats in the middle row). Besides, this SUV also offers 9 different seating modes. The seating modes include beach mode, weekend mode, jamming mode and family drive mode.

Electronics

The Tata Safari offers an 8.8-inch floating island screen with iRA connected tech with automatic climate control and 9-speaker JBL audio system. The SUV also gets 3rd-row ac vents, 6-way powered driver seat and much more. The premium SUV gets drive modes of Eco, City and Sport.

Price

The 2021 Tata Safari starts at a price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top variant is priced at Rs 21.25 lakh. The SUV will be available is 6 variants of XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. Tata motors also offers an Adventure Edition of the Safari with some minor interior and exterior changes