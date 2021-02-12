New Delhi: Royal Enfield has launched the new-generation of Himalayan on February 11, 2021 in India. This news delighted off-road bike lovers in the country. The company also announced that the motorcycle was launched simultaneously in UK and Europe.

The new model of Himalayan received few exterior changes and new features as compared to its predecessor. The new upgrades of the model are expected to improve the overall riding experience of the users.

Check some important details about the new Himalayan here:

Engine

The new Himalayan packs the same 411cc, 4-stroke single cylinder engine and 5-speed gearbox as its predecessor. The engine is air-cooled and offers maximum output of 24.83 PS with a peak torque of 32 Nm.

Body

The 2021 Himalayan is equipped with an improved seat for the rider as well as the pillion. The carrier at the back of the vehicle gets an additional plate and reduced height. The bike gets a new wind screen which makes it a more capable off-road vehicle.

Electronics

All the electronics in the Himalayan remains same except for navigation pod. The 2021 Himalayan gets a turn by turn navigation pod i.e. Royal Enfield Tripper which was first featured in Meteor 350.

Price

The 2021 Himalayan is priced at Rs 2,01,314 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). The company also launched the ‘Make-It-Yours’ platform with this Bike. Through the platform users can personalize the bike and book it online.

Colours

The new Himalayan will be available in three new colours variants of granite black, mirage silver and pine green.

Bike lovers who are interested to purchase the bike are advised to check updates on official website of Royal Enfield and contact dealers in their respective city/ town.

(Source: Times of India)