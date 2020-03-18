coronavirus in bengaluru
Photo:IANS

2 more Coronavirus positive cases in Bengaluru

By IANS
0 14

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday confirmed two more positive coronavirus cases in the state, raising the total to 13.

“Two more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru on Wednesday, taking the total infected cases to 13,” tweeted Sriramulu.

Related News

OnePlus unveils new visual identity, brand logo

Facebook to give $1,000 to each of its 45K employees

Amazon announced ‘Apple Days’ sale from today to…

New Leica black and white camera in India for Rs 6.75 lakh

He said the two new cases included a 56-year-old city-based man who returned from the US on March 6 and a 25-year-old woman who returned from Spain.

“Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital,” Sriramulu added.

You might also like
Technology

OnePlus unveils new visual identity, brand logo

Technology

Facebook to give $1,000 to each of its 45K employees

Technology

Amazon announced ‘Apple Days’ sale from today to March 21

Technology

New Leica black and white camera in India for Rs 6.75 lakh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.