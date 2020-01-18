120 new games will come to Google Stadia in 2020

San Francisco: US-based search engine giant Google has revealed that it will add more than 120 games to its its subscription-based game service ‘Stadia’ this year.

More than 10 games in the first half of this year alone that will only be available on Stadia when they launch.

“Looking at our upcoming lineup, we are tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020, and are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch. We are working with our partners to share more on those games soon,” the company said in a statement recently.

In the next three months, Google plans to release support for 4K web gaming, improved assistant functionality for web gaming, additional Android phone support and wireless web gameplay via the Stadia controller.

“Gamers can expect more features coming to Stadia in Q1 and beyond. A key benefit of our platform is that we can add these features without any updates or downloads, and we are starting to roll out the following over the next three months: support for 4k gaming on the Web, add further Assistant functionality when playing on the Web, support additional Android phones, wireless gameplay on the Web through the Stadia controller,” the company added.

The company recently released the last batch of games it promised for 2019, including Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 while Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming soon.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the first game to offer Google’s promised Stream Connect feature that lets players see their teammates’ screens so they can coordinate.

Google has also confirmed four games for 2020 they are Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, Gods and Monsters, and Watch Dogs: Legion, while none of them have confirmed release dates for Stadia.