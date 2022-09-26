ZP member suicide case: Postmortem report reveals reason of death

Bhubaneswar: The postmortem reports of BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo, whose hanging body was recovered in the capital city of Odisha, was out today. And the reports reveal that he died of asphyxiation. Besides, the reports also reveal that no sign of injury was found in his body.

In the meantime, viscera samples have been sent to the state forensic lab for testing.

Meanwhile, the police had seized his two mobile phones and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages which was installed outside his house.

It is to be noted that on September 24 , Zilla Parishad Dharemendra Sahoo committed suicide by hanging self over family feud at Laxmi Bihar area of Sisupalgarh in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Later through the course of investigation, two mobile phones of Dharmendra was found by the police and were sent to the state forensic for further investigation.