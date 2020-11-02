Zero Tolerance To Extortion: 3 Arrested For Extorting Money In Cuttack

Cuttack: In its bid of zero tolerance to extortion (dadabati), the Cuttack-wing of the Police Commissionerate arrested three persons yesterday for reportedly extorting money in Cuttack.

The three more persons were nabbed from Badambadi, Madhupatana and Jagatpur Police limits for demanding/extorting money from the street vendors, shopkeepers & business establishments forcibly on their criminal backgrounds.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bishnu Ch. Swain alias Gedu, Nibas Behera alias Mantua and Arman Khan alias Bangi.

The Commissionerate Police launched the Dada Bati Ku Na (No to Extortion) to thwart extortion menace in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on October 16. Since then several antisocials who were found extorting money from people have been arrested by the cops.