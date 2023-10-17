Zero tolerance to begging in Bhubaneswar, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it will have zero tolerance to begging in the temple city.

The BMC has also said that it will pick up beggars from the streets. A separate squad has been created in this regard.

BMC’s efforts are underway to make Bhubaneswar free from beggars. If the BMC sees a beggar outside the temple or on the street they will picked up the BMC squad.

A special meeting held on zero tolerance to begging in Bhubaneswar under the chairmanship of the Commissioner to make the city beggar free. Beggars are seen sitting in front of some temples and on street sides.

With the help of the government, there are five relief centers in Bhubaneswar to accommodate 500 tenants, the Commissioner has instructed to strictly follow this rule.

For the safety of people during the rainy season, three squads will be formed in three zones of BMC so that no beggars stay on the roadside.

Some beggars families have been contacted and dropped off at their homes. The BMC informed that if any family sends the left-beggars to beg again, strict action will be taken against them.