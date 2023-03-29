Zero tolerance policy towards traffic violation in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: The zero tolerance policy towards traffic violation in Koraput of Odisha is being followed strictly on Wednesday.

According to reports, the police is following zero tolerance campaign in Koraput district for proper implementation of motor vehicle laws.

In the fourth week, a fine of 4 lakh 11 thousand rupees was been collected from the driver. Actions have been taken against 392 people.

As many as 47 people have had their driving license cancelled. Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar informed that a case has been filed against 40 people under the Motor Vehicle Act.

In a crackdown on minors driving vehicles in Odisha, two minors have been fined Rs. 25,000 each in Rayagada district of Odisha on March 28, 2023.

According to reports, two minor bikers have been caught by the RTO in Rayagada district of Odisha for underage driving.

According to reports, a hefty sum of Rs. 50,000 has been collected from both of them as fines for traffic rule violation.

The said fine has been collected by the Rayagada Regional Transport Department. The Department has collected a fine of 25,000 each from both of them.

The identity of the minors has not been revealed intentionally.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, the State Road Transport Authority (STA) has launched a special drive to curb underage student driving in Odisha from today.

The special drive will be mainly focused in the areas near schools and colleges. The special drive will be conducted from today that is March 28 and continue until April first week.

As per STA, strict action will be taken against the violators and a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed for driving without a license during the special drive.

Similarly, the registered owner of the vehicles that are found driven by underage students, will also face strict action said the STA.