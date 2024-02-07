Zero tolerance to discrepancy in class 10 and +2 exams, says Pradeep Jena

Bhubaneswar: There will be zero tolerance in discrepancy in examination administration. Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena has reviewed the management of matriculation and Higher Secondary examinations.

In a virtual meeting organized in Lok Seva Bhavan, they reviewed with District Magistrates and SPs of all districts. Even the slightest of errors in the administration of the examination will not be tolerated. Maximum emphasis will be laid on zero tolerance.

In the meeting, the concerned authorities have been asked question papers were asked to be kept under tight security at the nodal center. The superintendents will receive the question paper in the presence of the invigilator posted at the examination center.

Everything from examination to rating will be handled flawlessly. The District Magistrate and SP have been advised to take strict action against the education officers, departmental officers, teachers, lecturers and staff in charge of examination in case of any violation.

The examination will be supervised with CCTV, live CCTV streaming, invigilator at each center, deployment of police force, police patrol system. A meeting was held to monitor these arrangements.

The matric exam will start from Februaray 20 while the higher secondary examination will be held from February 16. This time 5 lakh 62 thousand students will take the matriculation exams and as many as 3 lakh 68 thousand students will take the combined two exams.