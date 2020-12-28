no zero night celebration in bhubaneswar
No Zero Night Celebration On New Year’s Eve In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: There will not be zero night celebration on New Year’s eve in Bhubaneswar this year. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restricted the celebration.

The zero-hour celebration in hotels, clubs, restaurants, and mandaps on the eve of New Year 2021 has been prohibited by the BMC with an aim to strictly follow the  Covid pandemic guidelines.

The city civic body has also banned the New Year’s Eve celebration in any open place coming under it’s jurisdiction. It has advised the people to celebrate the New Year with their family and friends at their private house/establishments by following all the COVID norms.

