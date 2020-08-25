Bhubaneswar: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on Tuesday, under its national level Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, has donated critical healthcare equipment (2000 Personal Protective Equipment kits) to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) lauding its Covid management efforts and measures to control the spread of coronavirus in Odisha capital.

The representatives of the ZEE have handed over the packets of personal protective equipment to BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary at the head office this afternoon in presence of other officials of the Civic Body.

Appreciating the gesture, the BMC Commissioner said: “Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has taken strong steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city. We are glad and very grateful to receive this support from ZEE that will further strengthen our efforts in ensuring well-being and safety of our frontline workers. It is humbling to see organisations such as ZEE coming forward and fighting this crisis together with us.”

This apart, the company has assured to provide 20 ambulances to BMC by October end.

Speaking on this initiative, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ZEE said, “We sincerely hope that donated healthcare requirements will further enable the state of Odisha to address the challenges faces due to the ongoing pandemic and strengthen its overall healthcare ecosystem. We stand together with the frontline workers who have been leading the fight against the pandemic.”

Among other officials who were present at the occasion are Suvendu Kumar Sahu, Deputy Commissioner, Sabyasachi Hota, Deputy Commissioner, Manas Samal, Joint Secretary, General Administration Department and Nodal Officer (Contact Tracing) of BMC.

Similarly, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Human Resource Manager, Sai Kiran Mangaraj (Non-fiction, Programming) and Biswajit Mishra (Non-fiction, Production) from ZEE were present.

Lending a helping hand to the frontline workers and needy people, BMC Bhawani Enclave Welfare Society has distributed 1000 health kits to COVID Sachetaks and senior citizens during a Community Outreach Programme conducted by BMC South East Zone. One health kit comprises of 10 masks, 5 gloves and one bottle of hand sanitizer.

Dr. Biswajit Mishra, President and Sanjay Narula, Dibya Ranjan Mohanty, S.K. Mohanty, senior members of Welfare Society were present on the occasion.

Ansuman Rath, Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South East) of BMC coordinated the programme.