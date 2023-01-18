YouTuber arrested for flying drone over the no flying zone in Puri Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar: Puri Police today arrested Youtuber Animesh Chakraborty from the Barrackpore area in Kolkata on charges of flying a drone over the no-flying zone in the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

On its Twitter handle, Puri Police informed that a special team led by DSP City KK Hariprasad arrested Chakraborty five days after keeping a close eye on him as he was evading arrest since he flew a drone over the no-flying zone of the 12th Century Shrine.

It is to be noted here that the Puri City police started an investigation after a video purportedly showing the ‘Nilachakra’ and the aerial view of the 12th-century temple went viral.

One Krushna Chandra Padhy had posted the viral video on his social media account on December 3, 2022. However, Chakraborty was the first person who had shared the 5-minute 43-second long clip on his YouTube channel (Animesh YouTube).

Following a massive outrage in Odisha, Chakraborty released an apology video saying he had taken permission from the police and was aware of the restrictions and had committed the mistake unintentionally.