Youth’s mutilated body recovered from roadside in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A mutilated body of a youth was found from roadside near Beheramal Mudhi (puffed rice) mill in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Friday.

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as a resident of Puruna basti.

The locals spotted the body of youth on the roadside and immediately informed to the local police. On getting the information, Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP), along with his team, arrived at the spot. The cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

Based on the preliminary investigation it is being said that the youth has been murdered. The cops have initiated a further probe into the matter.

However, the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.