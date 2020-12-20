Youth’s Mutilated Body Found In Railway Track In Cuttack

By WCE 1

Cuttack: A mutilated body of a youth was found near the railway tracks at Salagaon under Chowdwar police limits in Cuttack district.

The deceased identity has not been ascertained yet.

According to sources, the youth tried to stop the train near the label crossing. The driver of the train stopped and when it again started moving, the youth jumped infront of the train and died on the spot.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered the body and have sent it for autopsy. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
Business

Gold Rate For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Marginally Increases In Bhubaneswar

State

Another minor boy goes missing in Gajapati district, mother files complaint

State

Fishermen Net Part Of Missile In Odisha; What They Did Will Surprise You  

State

Narasinghpur Minor Rape Case: Main Accused Arrested, Suspected Mastermind…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.