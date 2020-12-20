Cuttack: A mutilated body of a youth was found near the railway tracks at Salagaon under Chowdwar police limits in Cuttack district.

The deceased identity has not been ascertained yet.

According to sources, the youth tried to stop the train near the label crossing. The driver of the train stopped and when it again started moving, the youth jumped infront of the train and died on the spot.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered the body and have sent it for autopsy. The police have started an investigation into the matter.