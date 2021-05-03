Youth’s high voltage drama: Attempts suicide in Mayurbhanj district

By WCE 5
Youth attempts suicide karanjia

Karanjia: The high voltage drama by a youth who tried to commit suicide by slitting his wrist with a sharp weapon in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday became the subject of discussion.

As per reports, a youth from Picchuli village under Karanjia Police limits in the district set his bike on fire and returned home. After coming to home he climbed up to the rooftop of his house and attempted to commit suicide with the help of a weapon (paniki). He was also throwing things from the rooftop to the passers-by.

After getting information, Karanjia Police and Fire fighters reached the spot and tried to pacify the youth. It took the officials around 5 hours to calm the youth. And in the meanwhile he had already cut his wrist.

Finally, the officials rescued the youth and sent him to the hospital for treatment. Police are probing to ascertain the reason behind his attempt of suicide.

Also read: Youth thrashes sister-in-law, man attempts to kill son over share in crop in Balasore dist: Watch
You might also like
State

Lockdown & Shutdown In Odisha: Covid Vaccination To Continue Except On Sundays

State

ECoR carries 329 tons of Medical Oxygen through RoRo service

State

Nayagarh: Woman commits suicide following death of husband!

State

Covid-19 Odisha recovery tally stands at 4, 04,063 as 6488 more patients recover in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.